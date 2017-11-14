Interim Labour Group leader demands release of report on council conduct

Demands have been made by Slough’s Labour Group interim leader for a report into the behaviour of Slough Borough Councillors (SBC) and council staff to be released.

Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) called for the full version of the Penn Report to be made available to all members of the council today (Tuesday).

A Labour Group statement refers to widespread media speculation that the independent report contains several questions about the alleged role of council officers in the departure of former chief executive Ruth Bagley.

It has also been speculated that the report recommends considering whether the conduct of senior officers should be subject to disciplinary investigation, according to the group.

Cllr Hussain added: “Back in 2016 when commissioning this report with the use of public funds, members were led to believe that its recommendations would be reported back to full council – this clearly has not happened.

“While I do not wish to speculate on the contents of the Penn Report, it simply cannot be right that the leader of the council is asking all councillors to appoint a permanent chief executive while wilfully denying those same councillors access to pertinent information that may affect their decision.”

Cllr Hussain became interim deputy leader of Slough’s Labour Group following Cllr Sohail Munawar’s suspension from the party on Friday, November 3, due to an ongoing investigation into him.

SBC declined to comment on Cllr Hussain’s demands.