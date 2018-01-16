Steel-signing ceremony marks Wexham School expansion milestone

A steel-signing ceremony on Friday, marked the latest stage of work for Wexham School’s expansion.

Students, teachers and governors, along with representatives from Slough Borough Council (SBC), Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), and Morgan Sindall all celebrated a major milestone in the expansion of Norway Drive school.

The expansion is being undertaken by SUR, a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd which is driving regeneration across the town.

On Friday, the school group visited the construction site where Morgan Sindall made a presentation, followed by a Q&A session in its site office.

The work is part of the council’s school places programme — a multi-million pound investment in primary and secondary school buildings, extensions and new schools.

The Wexham School expansion will include a new 3,000 square metre, three-storey teaching block which will house 29 new classrooms for English, humanities and languages, three of which have dedicated ICT facilities.

The new block will also include staff workrooms, group rooms, a new student reception, welfare facilities, a new library and a sixth form study centre.

The existing library will be converted into two new science laboratories.

External landscaped areas and a new staff car park will also be provided.

The school’s headteacher Lawrence Smith said: "I am exceptionally proud that Slough Borough Council chose Wexham to invest in.

“This combined with our recent Ofsted inspection in November 2017, where the school was judged Good in all areas, will give us the launch pad we need to be a truly great school.

“We will really have a school fit for 21st century education.”

Cabinet member for education and children Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “By providing high quality learning environments and improved teaching spaces like the ones being built at Wexham School, we can help our young people get the best start in life.

“We are working hard to meet the demand for additional school places across our fast growing borough.”

SUR General Manager Andy Howell said: “We are delighted to be delivering state-of-the-art new facilities and providing improved learning environments for young people in Slough. “Everyone involved has worked collaboratively to get this project designed and into construction at a very quick pace.

“Signing the steel frame is a great way for the students to leave a hidden legacy.”

Morgan Sindall area director James York said: “Engaging with the students on construction projects is always a highlight for me and the project teams.

“Not only are we raising the profile of the industry to our young people, we're celebrating this milestone event with those that will benefit from it the most.”

The expansion is due to be completed by December.