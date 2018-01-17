Beloved Slough Town FC physiotherapist Kevin 'Super Kev' McGoldrick passes away

Heartfelt tributes have poured in from family and friends, after Slough Town FC (STFC) physiotherapist Kevin McGoldrick, passed away this morning following a battle with cancer.

The 61-year-old, known affectionately by The Rebels as ‘Super Kev’ served as the club physiotherapist for 32 years.

The father-of-two had been suffering from cancer for about 11 months and died in Ealing Hospital.

Kevin’s family used his Twitter account to post a tribute, saying: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our hero.

“Super Kev really was a warrior in his fight with cancer.

“We are so grateful for the support of STFC, the fans and football family.

“We are now going to plan a send off to make him proud. We'd love you all to be there with us.”

A statement on STFC’s website said: “Words cannot begin to describe how truly honoured we have been to have had Kevin at our club and in our lives.

“He was not only the best and most dedicated physio in the League, but one of the warmest and humblest people you could ever meet.

“Surrounded by his family, Kev was proud and brave to the end.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife Sue and family at this difficult time.”

Kevin stepped into his role on December 10, 1985 when STFC faced Orient (now Leyton Orient) in an FA Cup Second Round replay at Wexham Park.

In December 2015, he was given a guard of honour by players and staff from STFC and Merthyr Town FC to mark 30 years of service.

STFC joint manager Neil Baker told The Express: “Everyone’s been really down about it. He’s a massive part of our changing room.

“It’s a sad day for the family but it’s a relief I think for the family, he’s been in a lot of pain especially over the past few weeks.”

He described his friend and colleague as a ‘gentleman’ who ‘would do anything for anyone’ and praised him for his ‘impressive loyalty’ to the club.

He said he was happy about Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory against Dorchester Town, which the club can dedicate to Kevin.

Slough born retired footballer Lloyd Owusu took to Twitter to say: “So saddened to hear the news of Kevin “Super Kev” McGoldrick passing away. Known him since I was 10 years old...So happy I got to see him last year on my visit to @sloughtownfc.”

Adrian Browne Tweeted: “So sad to hear of the death of a true legend that was Kevin McGoldrick. Met him first as Year 9 District player and he helped me so much in my playing days which included a LOT of injuries!

“I’ll always remember him fondly, thoughts are now with his close friends and family.”