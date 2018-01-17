Team of 'superheroes' clean up Granville Recreation Ground

About 20 volunteers of all ages did their bit for the environment as they cleaned up the area around Granville Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The clean up, organised by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) and Manor Park community group Paving the Way saw 16 rubbish bags filled in two hours.

A chair, paint pots and loose rubber were also recovered by the team, which included Labour Baylis Ward Slough Borough Councillors Mohammed Nazir and Fiza Matloob.

WWT community engagement officer Shelley Rowley said: “It was a great turnout and everyone worked really hard to collect as much waste as possible.

“Thanks to their efforts, the difference before and after was remarkable. They’re our very own superheroes.”

The team’s following step is to focus on restoring the stream in the park, which is between Granville Avenue and Waterbeach Road.