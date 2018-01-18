Public consultation launched on changes to A412 Uxbridge Road accident hotspot

Residents are being invited to have their say on plans to change the road layout between the A412 and Black Park Road, where several deaths and injuries have been reported in recent years.

Following a Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) review of collisions, the A412 Black Park Road junction and its northbound approach have been identified as a priority for road safety improvements.

As a result, a three week public consultation on potential changes was launched on Thursday, January 11.

Between 2008 and 2016 there were 18 reported collisions resulting in injury around the Black Park Road junction, 13 of which involved turning manoeuvres.

Following comments received from a previous consultation last year and a review of the original proposals, the council decided to design new improvement plans.

The proposed improvements are to close the right turn out of Black Park Road and prohibit the ‘U’ turn on the A412 for south bound traffic as was in the original proposal.

The new consultation adds a proposal to reduce the speed limit of northbound vehicles from 60mph to 50, with associated lane markings.

These measures will be implemented with a Traffic Regulation Order and a revised kerbing and island layout to prevent the prohibited manoeuvres.

BCC Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport Cllr Mark Shaw said: “The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to us.

“We need to make sure that roads across the county are as safe for residents as they can be.

“We believe that the newly proposed route improves safety in the area, but we also want to hear what you think.”

The consultation runs until Thursday, February 1 and is available online at www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/council-and-democracy/have-your-say/