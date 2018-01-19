Parking income at Wexham and Heatherwood Hospital rise

A hospital trust has defended its parking revenue saying it is reinvested into patient and parking services following a freedom of information request by the Express.

The request revealed a rise in income from car park charges at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot.

The request, made to Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust revealed that, in 2015/16, £722,228 was made from car park charges at Wexham Park Hospital, compared to £999,401 in 2016/17.

A total of £181,797 was made from Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot’s car park in 2015/16 compared to £190,896 in 2016/17.

The figures provided did not include parking penalties, which the trust did not have information on.

A third-party company ran the two hospital’s car parking but this was brought back in-house in May 2016.The trust says parking enforcement tickets are not issued to patients or visitors.

Parking income is likely to go up in the coming years, after the trust introduced parking charges for disabled blue badge holders in November.

A spokeswoman from the trust said: “The trust runs and maintains its own car parks and money raised through parking charges is reinvested into car parking and the provision of round the clock security at our main hospital visitor car parks.

“Any surplus is reinvested into patient services.”

In 2016 the number of car park spaces at Wexham Park Hospital went up from 402 to 662, and was then reduced to 504 to make way for its new emergency department.

The spokeswoman said car park services came back in house in May 2016 and that the previous third party providers paid the trust in arrears, adding an additional two months income to 2016/17.