In pictures: Aspiring poets take part in spoken word workshop in Slough

A spoken-word workshop saw aspiring poets grab the microphone and perform their thoughtful pieces on stage.

People of all ages gathered at Youth Engagement Slough (YES) on Saturday (Jan20) for the free session.

It was run in association with Slough youth charity Aik Saath’s Empoword, a spoken word group which allows young people in the area to express themselves through the performance art.

Workshop leader Vidhu Sharma, who performs spoken word under the name Banana Sharma, encouraged people to come up with creative pieces about nature.

Groups then got on stage and performed their work in front of their peers.

Vidhu told the Express: “Spoken word is like that bridge between traditional poetry and rap.

“It’s a more accessible form of expression and it’s something that you can hear and understand straight away.”

She added: “We’re just trying to equip the youth that come with the skills to hone their own craft.

“We want to give them the initial inspiration that can turn them into poets.”