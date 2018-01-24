Police issue advice following series of burglaries over Christmas in South Bucks

Police have issued advice following a series of burglaries in South Bucks between Christmas and New Year.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the burglaries which involved the victims’ own garden tools being used to gain entry at properties in High Wycombe, the Chilterns and South Buckinghamshire.

Detective Sergeant Tim robins from Wycombe police station said: “As a result of this a team of officers are working hard to identify and prosecute those responsible.

“We want to advise homeowners that they can reduce the risk of burglary by taking a few simple steps:

Secure any garden tools you own and not leave them out in the garden

Ensure all doors and windows are locked before going out

Use a timer switch to make your house look occupied, even when it isn’t

“Please remain vigilant and if you witness any suspicious activity please report it to the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”