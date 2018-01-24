Fundraising campaign for late Slough Town FC physiotherapist smashes target

A fundraising campaign to cover funeral costs for a beloved Slough Town FC physiotherapist who died last week, smashed its target of £5000 in just three days.

After 32 years of service for The Rebels, Kevin McGoldrick passed away on Wednesday, January 17 after a battle with cancer.

The club’s joint-manager Niel Baker set up a Justgiving page to raise £5000 in funeral costs for Kevin’s family, which raised £2000 in just 24 hours and smashed its target in three days.

More than £5,800 has been raised on the page so far.

“To be honest it’s the least I expected if I’m brutally honest, because of he type of person that Kev was an the amount of people that helped,” said Neil.

He said that the show of support has brought great comfort to Kevin’s family.

“It’s just one of those things I’m glad that we’re able to do and it shows the power of social media,” he added.

“To be honest anything left over will go to his wife Sue and help her in what’s going to be a tough time.”

On last night’s (Tuesday) away match, Bracknell Town dedicated the game to Super Kev, put a photo of him on its programme and organised a collection.

“It was brilliant of Bracknell, we were really touched,” added Neil.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/superkev to donate.