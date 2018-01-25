Swan Support calls for crackdown after swan killed in Grand Union Canal

The director of a swan welfare group has called the pathway around the Grand Union Canal ‘lawless’ after a swan was shot in the head and killed on Monday.

Members of Datchet based Swan Support were called at 8.30am to the pathway of the canal near The Ridgeway, in Iver, to discover what appeared to be a dead swan.

Using a raft, a member retrieved the male bird’s lifeless body and confirmed that he was dead.

The adult swan, who was ringed during the 2016 Swan Upping ceremony in Marlow, was shot twice through the head with what is thought to be an air rifle.

“As we left the area his mate followed us calling frantically for him,” said Swan Support director Wendy Hermon.

“These senseless, appalling incidents are occurring far too often and the authorities must take the appropriate action to stop these individuals from continuing to behave in this barbaric manner.

“I’m really pushing the police now, it’s like a lawless area.

“I’m not letting this go, I’m going to go mad.”

She says that Thames Valley Police, who attended the scene, are not doing enough about the frequent cases of attacks on swans along the Grand Union Canal.

In August last year a cygnet, its father and another swan were shot alongside the canal and subsequently died.

The cygnet’s mother was also shot but survived the ordeal.

In May a mother swan was attacked and had three of her eggs stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43180021997 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.