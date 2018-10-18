In pictures: Wave of Light ceremony held at Hershel Park

Family members and friends came together at Herschel Park on Monday and placed candles in the lake in honour of their lost loved ones.

The fourth annual Wave of Light ceremony, organised by Slough charity the Vishaal Foundation, was in aid of Child Loss Remembrance Day, which sees people lighting candles at 7pm, creating a wave like effect across the globe.

Slough Borough councillor Madhuri Bedi, who founded the Vishaal Foundation in 2013 after her one day old son Vishaal died, says she wanted the ceremony to be for everyone — not only parents who have lost children.

The ceremony was attended by about 150 people and included performances from Burnham based singers Pop Goes the Choir.

Attendees wrote heartfelt messages on their lanterns before releasing them into the water.

Park manager Ian Judd stood dutifully in the lake in his waders, pushing lanterns which drifted to the edge back into the centre.

The organisation of the event was assisted by E Sargeant and Son funeral directors.

“It was just beautiful, just so moving, because everybody understood why the other person was there,” said Cllr Bedi.

“We can’t carry our children in our arms but they really remain strongly in our hearts, in our minds, in our souls.”

Cllr Bedi says that the environment allowed people to speak openly about what had been through similar ord

She added that just like last year, the rainy weather cleared up just in time for the ceremony.

Visit www.vishaalfoundation.org/ for more information.