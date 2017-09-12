Firefighters tackle chip shop fat fryer fire

Fire crews from three counties were called to fish and chip shop fire in Iver today (Tuesday).

A crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the shop in Wellesley Avenue at about 12.20pm after a fire broke out in a fat fryer.

Another crew was sent from Gerrards Cross Fire Station as well as two from Hillingdon Fire Station.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and CO2 extinguishers to tackle the blaze.

Flats above the shop quickly filled with smoke but damage was minimised because the shop’s owner quickly closed a door to isolate the fire.

Firefighters spent about an hour and a half at the scene.