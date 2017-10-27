Anger over proposals to dump two million tonnes of spoil in Thorney Country Park

Proposals to dump two million tonnes of spoil waste in Thorney Country Park have sparked outrage among Iver Parish Councillors, but Bucks County Council says they are ‘jumping the gun’.

At a Wexham and Iver Local Area Forum meeting on Wednesday, October 18, Bucks County Council launched a consultation for the plans.

The scheme would see spoil waste such as soil and rock brought on site over six years and is expected to generate £6m in revenue.

Iver Parish Council chairman Cllr Wendy Matthews said: “We are alarmed that we have not been consulted by Bucks County Council.

“It will place an unacceptable burden on the quality of life of our local residents.”

A parish council statement called the site ‘a beautiful area that is a haven for wildlife’ and ‘much used and appreciated’.

The statement adds: “We will be left with a re-profiled, barren landscape with no lake. This is not restoration as Bucks CC are claiming.”

The parish council fears the arrangement would mean 160,000 HGVs ‘blighting the lives’ of residents.

Bucks County Council leader Cllr Martin Tett responded: “It is unfortunate that the parish council have chosen to ‘jump the gun’ in launching a campaign against the proposal with misleading information.

“It [Thorney Country Park] is currently significantly underused and generally in a poor state of maintenance.

“Given the current state of local government finance the county council does not have the money to further restore the site.

“The current proposal offers the opportunity to both significantly enhance and upgrade the park to be a fantastic local leisure asset and also provide a financial endowment for its future maintenance.”

He said spoil, which would be transported by rail, would be used to improve landscaping and allow for more planting and that the lake would be reshaped to ‘more modest’ depths and landscaped at the shoreline.