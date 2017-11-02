Arson suspected following van fire in Iver

05:22PM, Thursday 02 November 2017
Firefighters attended a suspected arson attack in Iver earlier today.
A crew from Slough Fire Station attended the scene of a white Vauxhall Astra van on fire in Billet Lane at around 3.30pm.
It took firefighters around one hour to extinguish the vehicle.
Thames Valley Police have been informed.
