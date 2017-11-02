Thu, 02
11 °C
Fri, 03
12 °C
Sat, 04
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

Arson suspected following van fire in Iver

Firefighters attended a suspected arson attack in Iver earlier today.

A crew from Slough Fire Station attended the scene of a white Vauxhall Astra van on fire in Billet Lane at around 3.30pm.

It took firefighters around one hour to extinguish the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police have been informed.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved