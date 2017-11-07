Firefighters rescue eight-week-old kitten at Iver farm

An eight-week-old kitten was rescued from an out building at a farm in Iver yesterday (Monday).

A crew from Langley Fire Station was called to Willow Tree Farm in Love Lane at about 11pm.

The building is used as a barn and a workshop and the owners suspect the kitten may have been separated from its mother.

The owners called the fire service after a few days after realising it may have gotten into some difficulty.

It took firefighters around hour and half to clear enough materials stored in the outbuilding out of the way to locate the kitten.

It was taken to a 24-hour vet in Uxbridge where it was given the ‘all clear’.

The vet found no microchip and will look to find it a new home.

The crew affectionately named the kitten ‘Barnsley’.