Iver man charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon

A 43-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Michael Sines, of Mansion Lane, Iver, has also been charged with possession of class A heroin and class C Tramadol.

The attempted robbery is in relation to an incident during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in Minster Way at the junction with Barchester Road, Slough, on Wednesday, November 1.

Sines appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody to appear in Reading Crown Court on Monday, December 11.