Iver to get new railway station as part of Crossrail work

Transport for London (TfL) has awarded a contract to improve railway stations including Iver, Langley and Taplow ahead of the introduction of Crossrail.

J. Murphy & Sons Limited has been tasked with making the stations accessible as part of plans to give step-free access at all 41 stations on Crossrail, which will be known as the Elizabeth Line, in time for its full opening in December 2019.

A new station building will be created at Iver, replacing the current structure which dates back to the 1920s.

It will get a refurbished ticket hall including new ticket gates and information screens, as well as three new lifts.

Langley and Taplow will get new lifts, footbridges, refurbished ticket halls and information screens, with the toilets and waiting rooms at Taplow also getting a revamp.

Improvements will also be made at Hanwell.

Val Shawcross, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport, said: “I’m delighted that four more stations are becoming step-free for the first time.

“The Elizabeth line is going to transform travel across the capital and it’s only right that every station will have step-free access.

“It’s vital that our transport network is accessible to all and that’s why we’re investing more in making our stations step-free than ever before.”