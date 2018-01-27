Careers event held at Pinewood Studios

More than 800 young people had the chance find out more about careers opportunities in film at Pinewood Studios on Monday.

The film studio opened its famous gates to 870 people from 33 schools, colleges and universities in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Hillingdon for a Careers Event.

As well as 12 Pinewood departments offering advice about apprenticeships, work experience and work placements there were also 19 organisations affiliated with the film and television.

Bond producer, Callum McDougall, kicked off the guest speakers of the evening, followed by representatives from the audiences British Film Institute with advice on various ways to break in to the industries.

Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director for Pinewood said: “With an increase in providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple spending billions of dollars making their own original content, the industry will face a severe shortage of manual and specific creative skills unless all opportunities are made clear to the next generation of filmmakers.”