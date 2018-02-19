Iver pair to appear on Channel 5's The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door tonight

A pair of feuding neighbours from Slough are set to appear on Channel 5’s Nightmare Neighbour Next Door tonight (Monday).

The series seeks to uncover fights over the fences, where anything from loud music, barking dogs, and parking rows can turn friends into enemies.

In a quiet cul de sac in Slough, Louise Cowley has finally put down roots after traveling the world.

But its not long before she is embroiled in a dispute with her next door neighbour leaving her feel intimidated and traumatised.

From cigarette butts being thrown over the fence, damage to her car, and stones thrown at her windows, Louise is in no doubt her neighbour Keith Tushingham is behind the harassment.

When she accidentally reverses into his wheelie bins he reacts and its all caught on her CCTV.

But when Keith installs his own camera, Louise suddenly feels his interest in her becomes a little too intrusive.

Nightmare Neighbour Next Door starts at 8pm.