Iver Parish Air quality management consultation launched by South Bucks District Council

A public consultation has been opened by South Bucks District Council (SBDC) for a new Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) for Iver.

Councils are obliged by the Government, to ensure the levels of nitrogen dioxide in their areas and ensure they do not exceed targets in its National Air Quality Strategy.

If the objectives are not met in any one place, such as in the Iver Parish area, the council is obligated to declare an AQMA.

SBDC cabinet member for environment Cllr Luisa Sullivan said: “Declaring an AQMA is a positive and vital first step to improving local air quality and tackling pollution.

“Once the AQMA is in place, we will work with local residents, businesses, partners and other interested parties to develop an action plan which will identify measures to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels and improve the local air quality.”

Visit www.southbucks.gov.uk/Iver-AQMA-consultation to take part in the online survey.