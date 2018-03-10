Go Ape launches writing competition for children

Reading in the treetops was enjoyed by children from Montem Academy and James Elliman Academy.

Children’s author Andy Griffiths visited Go Ape in Black Park on Wednesday.

He read from his Treehouse series to primary school children in the treetops to launch a writing competition.

Go Ape has teamed up with Macmillan Children’s Books for the competition for four to 12-years-old.

Kat McKenna, from Macmillan said: "We always want to find new ways get books into the hands of every child, and to work with Go Ape and reach their young audience is fantastic."

To enter children should write 100-500 words describing their favourite adventure.

There’s the chance to win a range of prizes including micro-scooters, vouchers, your height in books or a Go Ape adventure.

The overall winner will be selected by Andy and win a family holiday worth more than £5000.

The competition runs from Monday to April 15, enter at goape.co.uk/adventure-stories or email marketing@goape.co.uk