Plans to renovate and landscape Thorney Park given the go ahead

Plans to renovate and landscape Thorney Park were given the go ahead by Buckinghamshire County Council’s cabinet on Monday, March 5.

The scheme to restore and landscape the 54-acre former gravel pit and landfill site will be subject to a community forum, which residents will be invited to.

Ideas to be put before residents could include a playing field, a community park with new planting, modern facilities and wildlife study opportunities.

The scheme's success depends on using inert spoil brought in by rail to sidings next to the site from other infrastructure projects to landscape the park.

A contractor will be appointed and given a year to consult with local communities.

If planning permission is allowed, a lease will be granted to bring in inert spoil for landscaping and to create a new park at the contractor’s expense.

The operation could earn the County Council about £6m over six years in licensing fees.

Once completed the new park will be handed back to the County Council.

Cabinet member for resources John Chilver said: “This scheme not only enhances the landscape and creates an amenity for residents in south Buckinghamshire, it will produce enough income during the restoration period for us to provide vital services more widely to the county’s residents.”