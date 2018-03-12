Mon, 12
Firefighers extinguish traffic island light fire

Firefighters from Langley extinguished a smouldering light used to illuminate a traffic island today.

One crew was dispatched to the road furniture at the Five Points roundabout in Iver Heath at about 3.30pm.

They found the island that would be fitted around the light was gone and extinguished the smouldering.

