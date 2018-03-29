Closure order granted on property in Iver due to anti-social behaviour complaints

A closure order has been issue on a property in Iver.

Thames Valley Police applied for the order against the property in Dutton Way, following a number of anti-social behaviour reports over the last six months including noise complaints and drug use.

The closure order, which was issued by High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, prohibits anyone other than the tenant and specified persons from entering the property.

Anyone not specifically named on the order who enters the flat will commit a criminal offence which can be punishable by imprisonment.

Investigating officer, PC Vicki Kerr of the Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire Problem Solving Team, said: "I am confident that with the order in place, the sort of behaviour that residents have been experiencing over the past six months will cease. This order sends a very clear message that we will not tolerate behaviour which impacts on the quality of life of others and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to achieve this.

"I would advise members of the public experiencing similar issues to report instances of anti-social behaviour by calling 101."

The order will last for three months