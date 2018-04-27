SITE INDEX

    • Shell of a van found set alight in Iver

    A van was found stripped bare and set alight by firefighters in North Park in Iver last night (Thursday).

    A fire crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the scene at about 10pm and found a burning shell of a van, which had its engine, number plate gear box, and panels removed.

    Firefighters spent about half an hour putting out the blaze.

    No one was injured.

