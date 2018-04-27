Shell of a van found set alight in Iver

10:25AM, Friday 27 April 2018
A van was found stripped bare and set alight by firefighters in North Park in Iver last night (Thursday).
A fire crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the scene at about 10pm and found a burning shell of a van, which had its engine, number plate gear box, and panels removed.
Firefighters spent about half an hour putting out the blaze.
No one was injured.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
An 11-year-old boy’s birthday meal ended in disaster after his mother was carjacked outside the Toby Carvery in Langley.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.