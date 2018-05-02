SITE INDEX

    • Arson investigation launched following van fire

    A burning van which had its engine removed was seen in Thorney Mill Road last night (Tuesday).

    One fire engine from Langley Fire Station was sent to the scene at about 11.30pm and spend about an hour tackling the blaze.

    Firefighters said the burnt out Ford Transit van was missing an engine.

    Thames Valley Police were called at the same time and are investigating the incident as an arson.

    No arrests have yet been made.

    Call 101 to share information with police.

     

