Richings Players win one NODA award and scoop two nominations

A pre-historic pantomime by Iver based amateur theatre company The Richings Players has won the ‘It’s Behind You Best Pantomime Award’ in the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Awards.

Panto in the Stone Age was penned by Richings Players members David Bainbridge and Michael Lucas, joined by Ley Dobson and Phoebe Pearson Hall as Choreographers and Toby Stafford-Allen as Musical Director.

The group’s production of ‘Two’, performed last May, written by Jim Cartwright and directed by Jess Howard has been nominated for an NODA Innovation Award.

October 2017’s production of ‘Plaza Suite’ has been nominated for a Programme and Poster Award, with the play’s promotional material designed by Will Torrent and Mandy Gasson.

The players will attend the awards in London in June to receive the certificates and see if they have won anything further in the Regional Awards.

Chairman Evelyn Stafford-Allen said: “I am absolutely delighted! The whole society work so hard and are extremely dedicated, as are our wonderful audiences. I could not be more proud of Richings Players right now — well done team!”