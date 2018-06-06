Accountant from Iver jailed for fraud by misrepresentation

A 52-year-old accountant from Iver has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to fraud.

Andrew Rees, of North Park, Iver, admitted one count of fraud by misrepresentation at Aylesbury Crown Court on March 26.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday.

Between November an December 2015, Rees was working as a qualified chartered accountant.

However, he had been declared bankrupt in July 2015 and borrowed £19,000 from a 74-year-old client living in London, and failed in his duty to declare to his client that he was bankrupt.

Rees was charged with the offence on July 26 2017.

Designated Investigator Kevin Clingham, of Thames Valley Police’s Investigation Hub, based in Taplow, said: “Rees held a privileged position as the victim's accountant and was privy to confidential financial information concerning his client.

“He took full advantage of this knowledge for his own ends.

“He abused his position and the trust placed in him by his client by borrowing money that he knew he could not repay.

“At the time of the loans, he was bankrupt, and he failed in his duty to inform the victim that he was.”