Firefighters called to burning timber in Iver

Firefighters were called to burning timber in Iver this afternoon (Sunday), which set alight several times as a result of embers being blown in the wind.

One fire crew was sent from Langley Fire Station to the scene at Thorney Mill Road in Iver at about 2.10pm.

Firefighters spent about an hour-and-a-half at the site, and said the timber, which had fallen into undergrowth, set on fire about seven times due to embers re-igniting the flames.

No one was injured and no other property was damaged.