A412 juncion called 'worst in Bucks' at council meeting

More pressure is being placed on authorities to install speed cameras at a junction labeled ‘the worst in Bucks’ where two drivers have died in the past five years.

Councillors and residents have been calling for safety measures to be introduced at the A412 near Black Park Lane for years, following a string of crashes next to the popular beauty spot.

Police were asked at a meeting at South Bucks District Council (SBDC) on Tuesday if there are any plans in place to reduce accidents.

A statement read out on behalf of Cllr Malcom Bradford (Con, Wexham and Fulmer) said: “This is the worst junction in Bucks. Can you confirm when police will tackle the speed and introduce speed cameras as requested?

“It has been going on for a number of years with no changes implemented and the accidents continue despite the history.”

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood confirmed two fatal and two serious accidents have occurred at the junction in the past five years up to February.

He admitted there are currently no planned safety schemes for the road, but said 100 hours of speed enforcement have been carried out since the beginning of the year, with police catching 2,200 motorists.

He said speed enforcement does not reduce the number of crashes, and said a ‘longer term solution’, such as road engineering, is needed.

Introducing average speed cameras was also investigated, but the scheme would cost £100,000 – making it ‘unaffordable’, said the chief constable.

The meeting took place at Capswood, Oxford Road, Denham.