Iver fly tipper traced thanks to eagle eyed member of public

A 44-year-old man who dumped a consignment of beds and mattresses in different lanes around the Iver area was tracked down thanks to an observant member of the public.

Sebastian Pana, of Castle Road, Northolt, attended High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 25, and pleaded guilty to two offences of illegal dumping.

The court was told that on the evening of April 6, a member of the public spotted an Isuzu tipper truck in Bellswood Lane, Iver, loaded with several mattresses.

He was suspicious of the vehicle and took a couple of photographs of it.

The following day he saw several mattresses and divan beds, similar to the ones he had seen on the truck, dumped in Billet Lane in Iver and reported it to Buckinghamshire County Council.

As well as the waste in Billet Lane, Investigating enforcement officer Chris Smith also found several mattresses of a similar pattern dumped in Black Park Road.

The driver was traced with the help of the informant’s photographs and interviewed under caution, and he admitted to dumping both the beds and mattresses.

Magistrates fined Pana £1,920 and ordered him to pay £925 towards legal costs, an £170 victim surcharge and £150 in costs to South Bucks District Council for clear up costs.

Speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan said: “A diligent and conscientious member of the public simply wasn’t prepared to tolerate this selfish act of depositing waste in the Buckinghamshire countryside, and with their help we were able to successfully trace and prosecute the offender.”

Visit www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk to report illegal dumping.