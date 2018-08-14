Firefighters called to tackle bungalow fire in Iver

05:31PM, Tuesday 14 August 2018
Firefighters had to put out a roof fire in Iver this afternoon.
Crews from Slough, Langley and Gerrards Cross fire stations were called to a bungalow in The Ridings at about 3pm.
The blaze was put out quickly but firefighters stayed on the scene for two hours damping down and ensuring the timbers had no hot-spots.
The roof suffered ’25 per cent damage’ but nobody was injured.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
