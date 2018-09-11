Police arrest three people after executing modern slavery warrants in Iver

Police arrested three people in connection with modern slavery warrants carried out in South Buckinghamshire today.

About 100 police officers were involved in an operation which saw a warrant executed at a residential property in Love Lane, Iver, following allegations made about forced labour being carried out at building sites.

A group of eight people, believed to be victims of modern slavery, were also safeguarded by the force.

Thames Valley Police led the operation supported by a number of partner agencies including the National Crime Agency and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority.

Detective Inspector James Mather, leading the operation, said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and considerable work to identify any further victims will follow.

“It has been a really positive example of partnership working, and I’d like to thank all the officers and agencies involved.

“Thames Valley Police take all reports of modern slavery extremely seriously and our Hidden Harm campaign has focused on raising awareness of this under-reported crime happening in our communities.”

He added: “Modern slavery could be happening in your community.

“It is vitally important that anyone who notices any suspicious activity or is worried about someone should come forward and report concerns as victims may not always recognise themselves as victims.”

Signs of modern slavery include people being withdrawn, unable to make eye contact or being reluctant to talk to strangers.

Their appearance may be unkempt, they may be malnourished and showing signs of physical or psychological injury and have inappropriate clothing for their job.

Call police on 101 to report any suspicious activity or the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 if you need help or advice.