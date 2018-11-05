Appeal for witnesses after driver is hospitalised following head-on collision in Iver

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver suffered serious leg injuries in a head-on collision in Iver.

At about 6.30pm on Saturday a white Ford Transit van overtook another vehicle in a 30mph zone in Bangors Road South.

A short time later, the Transit crossed to the wrong side of the road, colliding head-on with a white Kia Picanto.

The driver of the Picanto, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with serious but not life-threatening leg injuries.

The Transit then struck a red Mercedes which was travelling behind the Picanto with the van driver jumping out of the vehicle and running off.

Officers located the 47-year-old driver, from Slough, nearby and arrested him on suspicion of drink-driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Tom Smith of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Amersham, said: “I am very keen to speak to anyone who saw the van prior to the collision, or who witnessed it, to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180336305.

“I am also keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage at around that time to make contact.”