Canal boat catches fire in Iver

A canal boat caught fire along the Grand Union Canal just off Thorny Lane South this afternoon (Wednesday).

It took place at 2pm and three fire crews from Langley, Slough and Gerrards Cross Fire Stations were on the scene, putting out the blaze in about an hour.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and the cause is believed to be accidental.

Langley Fire Station has urged people who own canal boats to extinguish log or gas burners on board, and ensure their canals have working smoke alarms.