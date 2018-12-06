Elderly woman threatened with a spade and knife in Iver break-in

A woman in her eighties was threatened with a spade and a knife after burglars broke into a property in Iver.

Two offenders broke into the property in Syke Cluan at about 7.10pm on Tuesday and demanded money from the occupants.

The elderly woman, along with a man and a woman in their fifties, were threatened.

Two of the victims were assaulted and the male victim sustained arm injuries, but did not need to go to the hospital.

No property was stolen in the incident.

Police have launched a witness appeal for the aggravated burglary, and are asking the public to help them find the two suspects.

Both men were described to be between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 11ins tall, wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with balaclavas. They both spoke with eastern European accents.

Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave of Force CID in Aylesbury said: “There are likely to be more patrols in the area following this incident while further investigations take place.

“If you have any questions, please feel free to approach officers.

"A thorough investigation is underway.

“If you have details you think could help with our enquiries, please contact police.”

Those with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference 43180371259 or report it on thamesvalley.police.uk/

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.