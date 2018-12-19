Fire crew split between Iver car crash and collapsed man in Langley

A fire crew had to split up when they were called to an unconscious man in a street in Langley while attending a car accident in Iver last night (Tuesday).

A team from Langley Fire Station was called to reports of a car fire at about 9.15pm.

But when they arrived they found the car had hit the keep right sign of a one way system in North Park, Iver, but was not on fire.

Firefighters established that the occupant of the vehicle mistook the dust coming from the deployed air bags as smoke.

The driver was unharmed but the car had been badly damaged and leaked about 20 litres of engine oil on the road.

While attending the incident, the crew received reports of an unconscious man lying in Market Lane, Langley and split up, leaving one firefighter at the scene with equipment while three crew members drove to the man.

Upon arrival they established that the man had not been hit by a car but had fallen into the road as a result of separate medical incidents.

The crew took over from the members of the public who were trying to assist the man an and provided initial first aid and emergency care before an ambulance’s arrival about ten minutes later.