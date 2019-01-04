Iver couple celebrate Christmas Day with new baby

11:30AM, Friday 04 January 2019
A couple got the ‘best Christmas present ever’ when their new baby daughter was born at Wexham Park Hospital on Christmas Day.
Not due until Saturday, December 29, Ellie-Jean Dancer-Sellers arrived sooner than mum Kerrie Dancer and partner Joie Sellers, 36, had expected.
Kerrie, also 36, said: “I think because I love Christmas so much she came early.”
She added: “I started off feeling a bit strange on Christmas Eve morning and she came on Christmas Day at 2.40pm in the afternoon.”
After a labour that ‘felt like forever’ and a couple of nights in hospital, Kerrie and Ellie-Jean came home to Pinewood Green in Iver Heath on Thursday, December 27.
Weighing 7lbs and 13oz, Ellie-Jean is Kerrie’s first baby and was one of 14 delivered at the hospital on Christmas Day, with an equal number of girls and boys.
