Police appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Iver

A group of men broke into a property threatening the occupants with force this week.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary in Wood Lane, Iver on Monday, January 21 at about 7.30pm.

The five people gained entry to the property, making threats to the two women and a man who were inside.

Dressed in dark clothing and wearing gloves they stole items of jewellery and cash before leaving.

None of the victims were injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jemma Tamplin, of Force CID at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Wood Lane area between 7pm and 9pm on Monday who believes that they may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

“Similarly, if anyone was driving in the area, who may have dash-cam footage, please contact us or if you have any information about the incident.

“We have neighbourhood officers in the area offering advice and reassurance. If you have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anybody with any information is asked to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190021847.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.