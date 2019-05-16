Armed burglars threaten family-of-three before stealing valuables from Iver home

Burglars armed with a knife, metal pole and a stick forced their way into a family home in Iver before making off with valuables including a Rolex watch.

Police are appealing for information to help track down the men behind the suspected aggravated burglary which took place at a property in Wood Lane at about 9.40pm last night (Wednesday).

After gaining access to the house, the four offenders threatened the family-of-three and dragged the father out of bed.

They searched the property and left the scene with cash, mobile phones, a Rolex watch and a diamond ring.

Police said the suspects are all males.

The first man is described as white, about 5ft 1ins to 2ins and of medium build.

He has an Eastern European accent and was wearing a black mask.

The second offender is about 5ft 2ins to 3ins and of medium build and also had his face concealed by a mask.

The third and fourth offenders are believed to be about 5ft 8ins to 9ins and of small build.

They were both wearing brown woollen masks.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Luke Pratt of Force CID said: “This is a shocking offence on a family in their own home, where they should feel safe.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about the offence to contact the force as soon as possible.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190146082 or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ to report.