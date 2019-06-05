Crew member injured following 'controlled explosion' on James Bond film set at Pinewood Studios

10:23AM, Wednesday 05 June 2019
A crew member has been injured following a controlled explosion on the set of the latest James Bond film at Pinewood Studios.
The blast took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the studios in Iver Heath, causing damage to the exterior of the stage for Bond 25.
A statement from the official James Bond Twitter confirmed a crew member outside the stage suffered a minor injury.
The tweet said: “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.
“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”
Pinewood Studios has been contacted for comment.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a man in a supermarket car park in Slough town centre.