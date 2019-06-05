Crew member injured following 'controlled explosion' on James Bond film set at Pinewood Studios

A crew member has been injured following a controlled explosion on the set of the latest James Bond film at Pinewood Studios.

The blast took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the studios in Iver Heath, causing damage to the exterior of the stage for Bond 25.

A statement from the official James Bond Twitter confirmed a crew member outside the stage suffered a minor injury.

The tweet said: “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

Pinewood Studios has been contacted for comment.