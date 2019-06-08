Pinewood Studios help out in Iver Heath clean up

09:00AM, Saturday 08 June 2019
Staff from Pinewood Studios joined the Iver Heath Residents Association to help with a clean-up effort.
The association entered the village into the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition 2019, which takes place this month and they have been supported by staff from the studios in Pinewood Road.
The Ivers – Volunteers at Work is a group of residents delivering a visible clean-up campaign in and around the Ivers.
Group member Andy Thomas said: “Our competition entry is an excellent opportunity for Iver Heath to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in our village.
“Iver Heath is an amazing place.
“Pinewood Studios deserve a special mention, helping to design and print our eye-catching competition poster and organising a special litter pick by its own employees.”
