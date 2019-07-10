Police charge man with burglary and theft offences in Iver Heath

09:59AM, Wednesday 10 July 2019
A man has been charged with burglary and theft offences in Iver Heath.
Police arrested Colin Cynian, of Heatherden Green, on Monday in connection with an incident the previous day where a property was burgled and cars were taken in Trewarden Avenue.
The 49-year-old has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 12.
A 28-year-old man from Uxbridge arrested in suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation.
A 40-year-old man from Uxbridge who police arrested on suspicion of burglary has been bailed until August 4.
