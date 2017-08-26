Langley Haven Care Home hosts sea-themed party and dance class

A sailor-themed party organised by teenage volunteers and an all-abilities dance class was held at Langley Haven Care Home on Monday.

Dressed in their sailor outfits, youngsters aged 15 to 17 from youth volunteer scheme the National Citizen Service decked the Rambler Lane care home with ship-themed decorations.

The home’s elderly residents then joined them for a cup of tea and a chat before taking part in a class run by Marcel Baaijens, creator of 'Sitdancing', an all ability chair-based exercise.

The instructor from New Zealand combined dance moves with classic songs and sea shanties.

His aim is to get elderly or other physically restricted people to exercise and hopes that using old and memorable songs will trigger the long term memory of those with dementia.

Marcel started his UK tour at Langley Haven in June and decided to end it at the same place.

The home’s project coordinator Roxana Charita said: “I think they really enjoyed it. It was two generations dancing together.

“We really appreciate the jobs of the teenagers. They decided to come out and volunteer for the community.”