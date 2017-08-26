New playground opens in Langley Memorial Ground

A playground that had been plagued by vandalism has reopened after new play equipment was put in place.

The equipment was installed at the playground in Langley Memorial Ground at the end of last month.

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council said: “We have installed alternative swing sets following a series of thefts of the previous design last year.

“Initial feedback on the new playground has been positive and we hope that it is respected so that it can continue to bring joy to the children who use it.

“We have received no reports of vandalism since the playground reopened.”

Gordon Moffat, the father who complained to the council about the state of the playground in June last year, said: “Even though it's taken some time for the improvements to be completed, it's good to see that new playground facilities are now finally in place and fit for purpose.”

Members of the public who spot any vandalism are encouraged to contact the council’s anti-social behaviour hotline on 01753 875298 or the police on 101.