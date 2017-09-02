Family fun day at Shamrock's pub collects thousands for Thames Hospice

Community spirit was shown at a pub’s annual charity fundraiser on Sunday, which collected £3,270 for Thames Hospice.

The day at Shamrock’s in Parlaunt Road, Langley, kicked off with a football match, which saw the ‘old boys’ beating a team of youngsters 1-0.

Afterwards the pub hosted a range of activities including face painting, a barbecue, a raffle and an auction, as well as offering food and cake stalls.

About 200 people attended the family fun day.

Organiser and pub owner Mairead Stevens said: “It was really good. Once again the whole community came together. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Mairead said she was delighted with the amount raised, which far exceed the £2,000 target.

“For a small pub in Langley, it’s amazing what the community can do,” she said.