Police appeal after three swans shot dead at canal

Police and charity workers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after three swans were shot dead along the Grand Union Canal between Goodman Park and Middle Green Road in Langley on Tuesday.

Datchet-based charity Swan Support was called by the RSPCA to the scene at about noon to find a dead young adult swan which had been shot through the neck with what is thought to have been an air rifle.

“It’s not the first one in the area that we’ve picked up that’s been shot,” said Swan Support operations manager Wendy Hermon.

“I think it’s disgusting.”

A total of four swans were shot that day.

Swan Lifeline, an Eton based charity, rescued a mother swan which was shot in the neck and is currently recovering in the organisation’s care.

The charity’s team also attended to the mother’s dead cygnet and her mate which was shot through the eye and had to be put down the same day due to the severity of its injuries.

Multiple swan attacks have been reported in Slough and the Royal Borough in recent years.

Concerns were raised in June over the safety of swans in the area along the canal, after a mother swan was attacked and had three of her eggs stolen.

“There were a lot of people around so I suppose we just hope that someone saw something who will come forward with some information,” said Swan Lifeline trustee Caroline Simpson.

Volunteers from organisation Friends of Slough Canal regularly check on the swans in the area and they had been seen safe earlier that morning.

Thames Valley Police has been informed.

Contact police on 101 using reference number 43170257314 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.