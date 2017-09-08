Men's Matters support group to hold launch event in Langley

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi and the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah are both expected to attend the launch of a new men’s support group in Langley tomorrow (Saturday).

Men’s Matters, which has operated in Windsor since 2015, is expanding into Langley and will hold a launch day at Longwood Park Resource Centre in Common Road between 2pm and 5pm.

The day will feature free activity ‘taster’ sessions, NHS health checks, refreshments, music and more.

After the launch, weekly Men’s Matters drop-in sessions will be held at the Longwood Park Resource Centre every Tuesday between 2pm and 4pm.

Men’s Matters, of which Sir Michael Parkinson is a patron, aims to reduce loneliness among older men and to give them a chance to take part in a range of activities.

Visit www.mensmatters.org.uk for information.