In pictures: Slough Canal Festival 2017

Boat trips down the canal, obedient dogs and speedy ferrets all featured at this year’s Slough Canal Festival in Bloom Park over the weekend.

The annual Slough Borough Council-run festival, which has been running for 23 years, saw about 5,000 people attend across the Saturday and Sunday.

The Slough Urban Renewal (SUR)-sponsored festival aims to provide affordable family fun and to celebrate an often overlooked part of the borough — the Slough arm of the Grand Union Canal.

Punters had the chance to see a more scenic side of Slough by taking trips down the canal in boats provided by the Hillingdon Narrowboat Association and Denham Lock.

Other attractions included dog obedience shows by Hazelmutts Dog Training Club, falconry demonstrations by Ridgeside Falconry, ferret racing, fishing demonstrations by the Ashford Angling Trust and more.

The weekend was filled with lots of cheap and free children’s activities, including bungee trampolining and a bug hunt competition.

General manager of SUR Andy Howell was also on hand to answer questions from members of the public about various building projects planned across the borough.

Event organiser and Slough Borough Council commercial officer Lynsey Hellewell was pleased with how the weekend went.

“It’s been really great. We tried to keep everything quite reasonably priced,” she said.

“It’s all gone really smoothly, it’s a lovely event to do and it’s one of my favourites every year.”

The event, which is supported by The Express was attended by the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham).

Slough Borough Council communications manager Kate Pratt said the boat trips were ‘unbelievably popular’ and said performances by Hazelmutt’s ‘gorgeous’ pooches were ‘absolutely fantastic’.

“There are all ages here. There’s not one age group that isn’t represented here,” she added.

She said the spotlight on the Grand Union Canal Slough arm gives recognition to one of Slough’s ‘hidden gems’.