Support group for older men launched in Langley

A drop-in service aiming to reduce loneliness among older men launched at the Longwood Park Resource Centre in Common Road, Langley, on Saturday.

Men’s Matters is a male support group which first launched in Windsor in 2015.

The charity, which started as an initiative by Radian Housing, has since expanded into Maidenhead and Slough.

It offers older men the opportunity to make friends and take part in various activities including cooking courses, nature walks, photography and more.

Drop-in sessions will be held at Longwood Park, Common Road, every Tuesday between 2pm and 4pm.

About 100 residents attended the launch and learnt more about the group, enjoyed snacks and received information from the NHS, the Workers’ Educational Association and other Men’s Matters stakeholders.

Speeches were given by Men’s Matters leaders, Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah and MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

Cllr Madhuri Bedi, who first started Men’s Matters, was overjoyed to have it come to her Foxborough ward, describing the project as ‘her baby’.

Drop-in centre coordinator Patrick Manning, 72, said how big a problem isolation among older men is.

He said: “We don’t want to talk about our problems, we certainly don’t want to talk about our emotions.”

He sees Men’s Matters as an outreach for men to stay connected and support each other.

Visit www.mensmatters.org.uk for details.